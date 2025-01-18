Watch Free Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Memphis Grizzlies will face the San Antonio Spurs in this NBA matchup at the Frost Bank Center
on Friday, January 17th.
WATCH: Grizzlies vs Spurs Live | Stream free on Fubo
Ja Morant has been heating up recently, scoring at least 27 points in two of their last four games. The Grizzlies hope their star player can keep his recent play up and stay on the court, as they currently have a 25-15 record and are one of the top contenders in the West.
The Spurs lost when these teams met two days ago, but they put up a good fight and were coming off a big win over the Lakers. Victor Wembanyama is ranked inside the top 15 in points and rebounds this season and is leading the NBA in blocks by a landslide. The second-year player is already a star who is on his way to superstardom and could maybe even be the face of the league one day.
This is a great NBA basketball matchup
Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs
- Date: Friday, January 17th
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Grizzlies (-135) vs Spurs (+115)
Spread: MEM -2.5
O/U: 238.5