Watch Free Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Memphis Grizzlies will face the Houston Rockets in this NBA matchup at the Toyota Center on Monday, January 13th.
The Grizzlies trail Houston by a game in the standings, so they could tie them for second in the West with a win. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. make for a great one-two punch and have Memphis in contention this season after Morant missed most of last year. They are averaging nearly 44 points combined.
Houston would like to remain over the Grizzlies in the standings and are currently on a three-game winning streak. The Rockets have seven players averaging double digits, with Jalen Green leading the charge at 20.4 per game. This is a well-rounded team that gets contributions from different players all over the floor.
Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets
- Date: Monday, January 13th
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Grizzlies (+140) vs Rockets (-165)
Spread: HOU -3.5
O/U: 232.5