Watch Free Maryland vs Ohio State: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Maryland Terrapins will face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday, January 23rd, at the Schottenstein Center in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
WATCH: Maryland vs Ohio State Live | Stream free on Fubo
Maryland got off to a blistering start to the season, winning their first 14 games, but have since lost two of their last four. Both of the losses came against top-ten-ranked teams in Texas and USC, and they will look to prove they can get it done against the very best teams in the nation in this game.
The Buckeyes just won the NCAA title in football and also have a great women's basketball team this year as well. Ohio State is currently ranked 12th in the nation but could jump inside the top ten with a win. They only have one loss on the year, bringing their record to 17-1. Their lone falter did come in their last game against Penn State, and they will look to bounce back from the disappointment.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NCAA Basketball Live | Stream free on Fubo
Maryland Terrapins vs Ohio State Buckeyes
- Date: Thursday, January 23rd
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Maryland (+380) vs Ohio State (-800)
Spread: OSU -10.5
O/U: 151.5