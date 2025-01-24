Watch Free LSU vs South Carolina: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
Originally scheduled for Thursday, the LSU Tigers will now face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday, January 24th, at Colonial Life Arena in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
WATCH: LSU vs South Carolina Live | Stream free on Fubo
LSU is undefeated but has yet to play a team at the level of South Carolina. Their best wins are over Tennessee and NC State, making this a tough challenge for the Tigers. They are fresh off an 80-63 win over Florida in which Mikaylah Williams paced the team with 22 points.
The Gamecocks and Dawn Staley are the number two ranked team in the country with an 18-1 record and are a perfect 6-0 in SEC play. Their only loss came earlier in the season against UCLA. South Carolina is led by freshman Joyce Edwards, who is averaging over 12 points per game. Edwards is cooking right now, having scored 38 points in her previous two games.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NCAA Basketball Live | Stream free on Fubo
LSU Tigers vs South Carolina Gamecocks
- Date: Friday, January 24th
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)