Watch Free Los Angeles Lakers vs LA Clippers: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Los Angeles Lakers will face the LA Clippers in this NBA matchup at the Intuit Dome on Sunday, January 19th.
The Lakers are making their first trip to the Inuit Dome after years of sharing an arena with the Clippers. Anthony Davis is playing at an MVP level and LeBron James is still one of the best players in the world even at the age of 40. The Lakers have looked better this year in their first season under JJ Redick's leadship.
Kawhi Leonard is back from his knee injury and looked up to speed in his last game against the Nets. He scored over 20 points for the first time this season and will look to continue building up his minutes in this matchup. The Clippers have been great this year even without their star player, and now that he is back, they are contenders in the West.
Los Angeles Lakers vs LA Clippers
- Date: Sunday, January 19th
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Lakers (+145) vs Clippers (-170)
Spread: LAC -4.5
O/U: 215.5