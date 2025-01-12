Watch Free Kentucky vs Mississippi State: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Kentucky Wildcats will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, January 11th, at the Humphrey Coliseum in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
WATCH: Kentucky vs Mississippi State Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Wildcats have lost two of their last four games but also sandwiched a win versus top-ranked Florida in the middle. They have big wins over Duke and Gonzaga but have lost to three unranked teams. It will be interesting to see which Kentucky team shows up tonight.
Mississippi State can put themselves on the map with a win here. They are already ranked inside the top 15 but will make a claim as one of the best teams in the country with a dominant performance. Sophomore Josh Hubbard has carried a heavy load for the Bulldogs and is averaging over 17 points per game.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Kentucky vs Mississippi State Live | Stream free on Fubo
Kentucky Wildcats vs Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Date: Saturday, January 11th
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Kentucky (+195) vs Mississippi State (-230)
Spread: MSST -5.5
O/U: 161.5