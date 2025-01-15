Watch Free Kansas vs Iowa State: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Kansas Jayhawks will face the Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday, January 15th, at the Hilton Coliseum in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
The Jayhawks are the ninth-ranked team in the nation with a 12-3 record. They have won three games in a row, and senior center Hunter Dickinson has scored double figures in all but one game this season. He is averaging 15.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.
Iowa State has only lost one game this year and currently sits as the second-ranked team in the country. Their only loss was by two points early in the year against Auburn, and they have since won eleven straight games. Curtis Jones paces the team with 17.3 points a night.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Kansas Jayhawks vs Iowa State Cyclones
- Date: Wednesday, January 15th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Kansas (+210) vs Iowa State (-250)
Spread: ISU -5.5
O/U: 143.5