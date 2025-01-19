Watch Free Illinois vs Michigan State: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Illinois Fighting Illini will face the Michigan State Spartans on Sunday, January 19th, at the Breslin Center in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
Illinois is the nineteenth-ranked team in the country, with a 5-2 conference record and a 13-4 record overall. They are fourth in the Big Ten and will start knocking on the door of the teams at the top of the standings with a win. As a freshman, Kasparas Jakucionis is averaging 16.7 points per game.
The Spartans sit at the top of the Big Ten but have several teams breathing down their neck. Purdue and Michigan both only have one conference loss, making this an important game for Michigan State if they want to remain unbeaten in conference play. They have a 15-2 record overall and a 6 -0 record in Big Ten play.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Illinois Fighting Illini vs Michigan State Spartans
- Date: Sunday, January 19th
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Illinois (+140) vs Michigan State (-165)
Spread: MSU -3.5
O/U: 155.5