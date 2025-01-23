Watch Free Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Golden State Warriors will face the Sacramento Kings in this NBA matchup at the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, January 22nd.
Golden State will be without Draymond Green for the next couple of games as he deals with injury and the wheels are starting to come off for the Warriors. Steph Curry can not do it all on his own and sitting at 21-21 it might be time for the front office to make a move if they want to be viewed as contenders.
The Kings have won nine out of their last ten games. Their three-headed monster on offense is starting to click as Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and De'Aaron Fox are all averaging over 20 points per game this season. They are eighth in the West due to a slow start but have been flying up the standings over the last couple of weeks.
This is a great NBA basketball matchup
Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings
- Date: Wednesday, January 22nd
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Warriors (+240) vs Kings (-290)
Spread: SAC -7.5
O/U: 228.5