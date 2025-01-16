Watch Free Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Golden State Warriors will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in this NBA matchup at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, January 15th.
The Warriors have been struggling recently and are below .500 for the first time this season. After starting the year as one of the best teams in the league with a 10-2 record, they find themselves on the outside looking in when it comes to the Western Conference playoffs standings. Steph Curry and Draymond Green need to dig deep.
Minnesota has not gotten to the start they were hoping for, either. After having one of the best records in the NBA last year, they currently sit eighth in the West at 21-18. Anthony Edwards is continuing his ascension as one of the best players in the league, averaging 25.8 points a night.
Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves
- Date: Wednesday, January 15th
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN (Blacked Out), NBC Sports Bay Area, FanDuel Sports Network North
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Warriors (+200) vs Timberwolves (-240)
Spread: MIN -6.5
O/U: 215.5