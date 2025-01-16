Watch Free Georgia vs Tennessee: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Georgia Bulldogs will face the Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday, January 15th, at the Food City Center in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
WATCH: Georgia vs Tennessee Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Bulldogs are ranked just inside the top 25 and have only lost two games this season. They are coming off back-to-back wins over top-ranked teams in Kentucky and Oklahoma and would make a dash up the rankings with a third straight over Tennessee.
The Volunteers' only loss this year came against Florida two games ago, and they followed it up with a big 74-70 win over Texas. Chaz Lanier has been lighting up the scoreboard and is averaging 19 points per game in his first season with the team. He transferred from North Florida as a fifth-year senior.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Georgia Bulldogs vs Tennessee Volunteers
- Date: Wednesday, January 15th
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Georgia (+600) vs Tennessee (-1000)
Spread: TENN -12.5
O/U: 133.5