Watch Free Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Dallas Mavericks will face the Charlotte Hornets in this NBA matchup at the Frost Bank Center
on Monday, January 20th.
WATCH: Mavericks vs Hornets Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Mavericks have somewhat underwhelmed this season after making the NBA Finals last year. Luka Doncic has missed a decent amount of time, but Dallas did get Kyrie Irving back recently and is nearly averaging 24 points per game and five assists.
LaMelo Ball is one of the biggest draws in the NBA and is one of the leading vote-getters for the All-Star game. He is averaging 29.6 points, 7.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game. The Hornets will look to build around him for years to come, but Charlotte is still a year or two away from competing.
This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Mavericks vs Hornets Live | Stream free on Fubo
Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets
- Date: Monday, January 20th
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, KFAA
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Mavericks vs Hornets
Spread:
O/U: