Watch Free Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds

The Boston Celtics will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in this NBA matchup at the Paycom Center on Sunday, January 5th.
The Celtics are once again one of the best teams in the league and have a strong chance to repeat as NBA champions. Jayson Tatum is the fourth-leading scorer in the league at 28.2 points per game and is having all-around statistically the best season of his career.
The Thunder will try to show Boston why they should be afraid if they match up in the finals. Their 29-5 record put them in first place in the West, and the young talent on the roster might be ready to take their games to the next level in the postseason. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is as good as it gets in the league, averaging 31.2 points per game.
This is a great basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder
- Date: Sunday, January 5th
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBC Sports Boston, FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Celtics (+110) vs Thunder (-130)
Spread: OKC -1.5
O/U: 223.5