Watch Free Auburn vs Georgia: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds

The Auburn Tigers will face the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, January 18th, at the Stegeman Coliseum in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
Johni Broome has been hooping again for the Tigers in now his senior season. He is questionable to play with an ankle injury, and if he does, it will be huge for Auburn as he is leading the team in points, rebounds, and assists this year. They are the number one ranked team in the country with a 16-1 record.
Georgia has an impressive 14-3 record but still finds itself in the bottom half of the SEC standings. A win would significantly help their chances of climbing back onto the race as they are only a few games back from first. Asa Newell is averaging 15.3 points per game as a freshman.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation
Auburn Tigers vs Georgia Bulldogs
- Date: Saturday, January 18th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Auburn (-260) vs Georgia (+215)
Spread: AUB -5.5
O/U: 146.5