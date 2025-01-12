Watch Free Alabama vs Texas A&M: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, January 11th, at Reed Arena in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
Alabama is the fifth-ranked team in the country, with a 13-2 record in the season. Mark Sears is a big-time player for the Crimson Tide and leads the team with 18.5 points per game. In his senior year he has also jumped his assists numbers up to 4.5 a game.
Texas A&M is also 13-2 and ranked inside the top ten. They have won nine straight games, including three against ranked teams. They beat Oklahoma by two in their last game thanks to 34 points from senior guard Zhuric Phelps.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Alabama Crimson Tide vs Texas A&M Aggies
- Date: Saturday, January 11th
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Alabama (-165) vs Texas A&M (+140)
Spread: ALA -3.5
O/U: 160.5