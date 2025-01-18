Watch Free Alabama vs Kentucky: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, January 18th, at Rupp Arena in this top-ranked college basketball matchup.
WATCH: Alabama vs Kentucky Live | Stream free on Fubo
Alabama is fourth in the SEC with a 14-3 record and is ranked inside the top five in the country. Mark Sears has been getting it done this season, averaging 18.6 points per game and 4.5 assists. He will look to bounce back from an eleven-point performance in their last game after scoring at least 20 in the previous four.
Kentucky brings the same record into this matchup, but they are slightly lower in the national rankings. If they win this game, they will jump the Crimson Tide in the standings, taking sole possession of fourth place. Junior guard Otega Oweh is averaging 15.4 points this season.
This is a great matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NCAA Basketball Live | Stream free on Fubo
Alabama Crimson Tide vs Kentucky Wildcats
- Date: Saturday, January 18th
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Alabama (+105) vs Kentucky (-125)
Spread: UK -1.5
O/U: 178.5