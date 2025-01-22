Watch Farmers Insurance Open PGA Tour Golf: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The PGA Tour kicks off the Farmers Insurance Open on Wednesday, January 22nd, at Torrey Pines.
With some of the top golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings sitting this one out, it opens the door for some of the other competitors to shine in this event. Ludvig Aberg and Hideki Matsuyama have been playing well recently and enter the week as the favorites to take home the win.
Some of the other big names involved include Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Jason Day, Shane Lowry, and Max Homa. Homa won this event in 2023 with a -13 score and will look to repeat his performance this week.
Farmers Insurance Open
- Date: Wednesday, January 22nd
- Time: 8:45 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+ (watch)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Farmers Insurance Open Winner:
Ludvig Aberg +1000
Hideki Matsuyama +1000
Tony Finau +2000
Sungjae Im +2000
Keegan Bradley +2200
Will Zalatoris +2200
Max Greyserman +2500
Jason Day +2800
Sahith Theegala +3000
Maverick McNealy +3000
Shane Lowry +3500
Taylor Pendrith +3500
Kurt Kitayama +3500
Max Homa +3500