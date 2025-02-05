Watch Edmonton Oilers vs St. Louis Blues: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Edmonton Oilers will face the St. Louis Blues in this NHL matchup at the Enterprise Center on Tuesday, February 4th.
Connor McDavid is always must-see television for hockey fans, and his teammate Leon Draisaitl is also taking over the league this year. Draisaitl has been a 100-point scorer five times during his career, and this year, he is well on his way to accomplishing that once again. He leads the league in goals (36) and is second in all of the NHL in points (77). Edmonton leads their division with a record of 32-26-4.
The Blues will try to slow down the Oilers dynamic duo, but they had lost four games in a row before finally beating Utah on Sunday. Jordan Kyrou leads the team in goals with 22 this year and will be tasked with trying to match McDavid and Draisaitl's production on the other side of the ice.
This is a great NHL hockey matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Edmonton Oilers vs St. Louis Blues
- Date: Tuesday, February 4th
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, Hulu
- Live Stream: ESPN+ (watch)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Oilers (-185) vs Blues (+155)
Spread: EDM (-1.5, +140) STL (+1.5, -165)
O/U: 6.5 (O +105) (U -125)