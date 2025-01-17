Watch Edmonton Oilers vs Colorado Avalanche: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Edmonton Oilers will face the Colorado Avalanche in this NHL matchup at Ball Arena on Thursday, January 16th.
The Oilers are second in the Pacific Division with a 28-13-3 record. They are only two points behind Vegas for first place in the standings and have won seven out of their last eight games. Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid make up one of the best one-two offensive punches in the NHL.
Nathan MacKinnon leads the league in points and assists, and anytime he goes up against McDavid, it makes for must-see TV. Colorado has some ground to make up in the Central Division as they currently sit in fourth place, eight points behind the first-place Jets.
This is a great NHL hockey matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Edmonton Oilers vs Colorado Avalanche
- Date: Thursday, January 16th
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Oilers (EVEN) vs Avalanche (-120)
Spread: EDM (+1.5, -265) COL (-1.5, +190)
O/U: 6.5 (O -110) (U -110)