Watch East-West Shrine Bowl: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The East will face the West in the Shrine Bowl as some of the best players in college football show off their skills to NFL scouts at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, January 30th.
WATCH: East-West Shrine Bowl Live | Stream free on Fubo
This year marks the 100th East versus West Shrine Bowl and over the years this game has seen future NFL stars make a name for themselves in front of NFL scouts from all 32 teams. Players like Tom Brady and Walter Payton have participated in this game, and this year features some outstanding players like potential number one overall pick Shedeur Sanders.
Some of the other top players to watch in this game are running back Tahj Brooks from Texas Tech, wide receiver Nick Nash from San Jose State, and potential first-round defensive tackle Kenneth Grant.
This is a great college football event, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: East-West Shrine Bowl Live | Stream free on Fubo
East-West Shrine Bowl
- Date: Thursday, January 30th
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)