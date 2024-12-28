The Big Lead

Watch East Carolina vs NC State Military Bowl: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds

Catch all the action between East Carolina and NC State in the Military Bowl live on College Football Saturday.

By Ben Verbrugge

James Guillory-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The East Carolina Pirates will face the NC State Wolfpack in the Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Saturday, December 28th.

WATCH: East Carolina vs NC State Live | Stream free on Fubo

Eastern Carolina finished fifth in the American Atlantic with a 7-5 record. They had strung together a four-game winning streak before suffering a 34-20 loss to Navy. Rahjai Harris carries this team on the ground with nearly 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

NC State finished the regular season 6-6, placing them tenth in the ACC. They had an up-and-down season, only winning more than one game in a row once. They did pick up a big 35-30 win over North Carolina and will look to end the year on a high note.

This is a great bowl game matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.

WATCH: East Carolina vs NC State Live | Stream free on Fubo

East Carolina vs NC State

  • Date: Saturday, December 28th
  • Time: 5:45 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

East Carolina (+230) vs NC State (-280)

Spread: NCSU -7.5

O/U: 59.5

Home/CFB