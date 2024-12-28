Watch East Carolina vs NC State Military Bowl: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The East Carolina Pirates will face the NC State Wolfpack in the Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Saturday, December 28th.
Eastern Carolina finished fifth in the American Atlantic with a 7-5 record. They had strung together a four-game winning streak before suffering a 34-20 loss to Navy. Rahjai Harris carries this team on the ground with nearly 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.
NC State finished the regular season 6-6, placing them tenth in the ACC. They had an up-and-down season, only winning more than one game in a row once. They did pick up a big 35-30 win over North Carolina and will look to end the year on a high note.
This is a great bowl game matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
East Carolina vs NC State
- Date: Saturday, December 28th
- Time: 5:45 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
East Carolina (+230) vs NC State (-280)
Spread: NCSU -7.5
O/U: 59.5