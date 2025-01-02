Watch Duke vs Ole Miss Gator Bowl: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Duke Blue Devils will face the Ole Miss Rebels in the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium on Thursday, January 1st.
Duke put together a great regular season with nine wins and only three losses. They have won their last three games after dropping two in a row to SMU and Miami. Jordan Moore is the go-to guy on the outside for the Blue Devils. As a senior, he has 798 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
Ole Miss thinks they should have been in the College Football Playoff and will probably try to show the committee why they should have been with a dominant performance. Jaxson Dart has been putting up big number all season long throwing for 3,875 yards and 25 touchdowns.
This is a great bowl game matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Duke vs Ole Miss
- Date: Thursday, January 1st
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Duke (+550) vs Ole Miss (-900)
Spread: MISS -17
O/U: 50.5