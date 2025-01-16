Watch Detroit Red Wings vs Florida Panthers: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Detroit Red Wings will face the Florida Panthers in this NHL matchup at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday, January 16th.
The Red Wings are 20-19-4 this season and currently sit near the bottom of the Atlantic Divison standings. Points-wise, they are not too far behind, however, and can make a late push to move into playoff contention. Lucas Raymond has paced the team this year with 47 points.
Florida is led by Sam Reinhart, who has 27 goals and 24 assists on the season. His 51 points are tied for eleventh in the NHL, and he currently sits second in the league in goals scored. The Panthers are one point behind Toronto for first place in the Atlantic.
This is a great NHL hockey matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Detroit Red Wings vs Florida Panthers
- Date: Thursday, January 16th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Red Wings (+210) vs Panthers (-250)
Spread: DET (+1.5, -120) FLA (-1.5, EVEN)
O/U: 5.5 (O -110) (U -110)