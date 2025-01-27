Watch Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers free live stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Detroit Pistons will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in this NBA matchup at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Monday, January 27th.
WATCH: Pistons vs Cavaliers Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Pistons have won nine of their last thirteen games, which now brings their record to 23-22 after a slow start to the year. Cade Cunningham has a chance to be an All-Star for the first time in his career, posting 24.9 points, 9.4 assists, and 6.5 rebounds per game. Over his past three games, he is averaging 32 points and just under ten assists.
Cleveland has been running away with the number-one seed in the NBA all season but has shockingly lost their last three games. At 36-9, they still have a firm grasp on home-court advantage in the East, but they have been passed up by the OKC Thunder for the best record in the league.
This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NBA Basketball Live | Stream free on Fubo
Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers
- Date: Monday, January 27th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Pistons (+380) vs Cavaliers (-550)
Spread: CLE -10.5
O/U: 235.5