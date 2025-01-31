Watch Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers free live stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Denver Nuggets will face the Philadelphia 76ers in this NBA matchup at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, January 31st.
WATCH: Nuggets vs 76ers Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Nuggets sit near the top of the Western Conference standings, and Nikola Jokic appears to be on a mission to win yet another NBA MVP Award. He is averaging a 30-point triple-double and ranks inside the top three in points, rebounds, and assists this season while shooting 57 percent from the field and over 47 percent from the three-point line.
The 76ers have been battling through injuries to two of their star players, Joel Embiid and Paul George, all season long. Luckily for Philadelphia, they still have Tyrese Maxey. He is well on his way to a second straight All-Star appearance and is averaging over 27 points per game. Maxey has been absolutely on fire recently.
This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NBA Basketball Live | Stream free on Fubo
Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers
- Date: Friday, January 31st
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Nuggets (-380) vs 76ers (+290)
Spread: DEN -8.5
O/U: 231.5