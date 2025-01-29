Watch Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks free live stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Denver Nuggets will face the New York Knicks in this NBA matchup at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, January 29th.
WATCH: Nuggets vs Knicks Live | Stream free on Fubo
Nikola Jokic is putting together an all-time season, nearly averaging a thirty-point triple-double. He is third in points, third in rebounds, and second in assists this season while shooting well over fifty percent from the field. Denver is fourth in the West and is averaging over 120 points per game.
The Knicks have been playing great basketball recently and have climbed all the way up to third in the East. Karl Anthony-Towns and Jalen Brunson are scoring 25 points a night, while Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby are locking it down on the defensive end.
This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NBA Basketball Live | Stream free on Fubo
Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks
- Date: Wednesday, January 29th
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Nuggets (+120) vs Knicks (-140)
Spread: NY -2.5
O/U: 239.5