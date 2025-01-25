Watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves free live stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Denver Nuggets will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in this NBA matchup at the Target Center on Saturday, January 25th.
WATCH: Nuggets vs Timberwolves Live | Stream free on Fubo
WATCH: Nuggets vs Timberwolves Live | Stream on ESPN+
Nikola Jokic is fresh off a historic 35-point, 22-rebound, 17-assist night against the Kings in which Denver won 132-123. Jokic is looking to win yet another NBA MVP Award and is putting up arguably the best number of his stellar career. He is third in points and rebounds while currently sitting second in assists among all players.
Anthony Edwards is putting together another solid season with 26.2 points per game, but his team has underperformed. Minnesota is 23-21 and has failed to build on their deep run through the Western Conference playoffs so far this year. The loss of Karl-Anthony Towns has hurt them more than people would have expected.
This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NBA Basketball Live | Stream free on Fubo
WATCH: NBA Basketball Live | Stream on ESPN+
Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves
- Date: Saturday, January 25th
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free) ESPN+ (watch)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Nuggets (-185) vs Timberwolves (+155)
Spread: DEN -4.5
O/U: 228.5