Watch De’Aaron Fox Debut San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks free live stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The San Antonio Spurs will face the Atlanta Hawks in this NBA matchup at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, February 5th.
De’Aaron Fox will make his much-anticipated debut for the Spurs after being traded to the team in a blockbuster three-team trade that saw Zach LaVine move to the Sacramento Kings. Fox will now be paired with Victor Wembanyama, and the two All-Star caliber players will form a duo that is expected to terrorize the league for years to come. Fox is averaging 25 points, five rebounds, and six assists per game this season.
The Hawks are led by All-Star snub Trae Young, who is now looking to show the league that they made a mistake by not including him in the group of players that will participate in the game set to take place in the Bay. Young was not selected despite leading the NBA in assists while averaging 23 points a night. He has scored 68 points to go along with 26 assists over Atlanta's last two games.
This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
San Antonio Spurs vs Atlanta Hawks
- Date: Wednesday, February 5th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Spurs (-175) vs Hawks (+150)
Spread: SA -4.5
O/U: 242.5