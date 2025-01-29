Watch Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Dallas Stars will face the Vegas Golden Knights in this NHL matchup at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, January 28th.
The Stars sit second in the Central Division with 63 points and a 31-17-1 record. They only have three more losses than first-place Winnipeg but trail them by eight points in the standings. Matt Duchene and Jason Robertson have both surpassed 45 points already this year, and Wyatt Johnston is the next man up with 39.
Vegas is led by Jack Eichel, who has 47 assists and 15 goals so far this season. He has scored at least 66 points in each of the past two years for the Golden Knights and is on his way to setting his season high with the team. He could establish a new career high if he keeps up the pace, which he set in 2019 with 82.
This is a great NHL hockey matchup
Dallas Stars vs Vegas Golden Knights
- Date: Tuesday, January 28th
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, Hulu
- Live Stream: ESPN+ (watch)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Stars (-105) vs Golden Knights (-115)
Spread: DAL (+1.5, -275) VGK (-1.5, +200)
O/U: 5.5 (O -130) (U +110)