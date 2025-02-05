Watch Dallas Stars vs Anaheim Ducks: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Dallas Stars will face the Anaheim Ducks in this NHL matchup at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, February 4th.
The Stars trail Winnipeg by eight points in the Central Division, but they sit comfortably in second place and will be a playoff team if they keep up the pace. Jason Robertson leads the team in points and excels in getting his teammates involved with 31 assists this year. Jake Oettinger will man the goal and is sixth in the league in save percentage this year.
Anaheim will have their hands full trying to slow down this balanced Dallas offensive attack, but they have been great recently, winning four of their past five games. During the stretch, they have outscored their opponents 20-13. Tory Terry leads the team in goals and assists with a combined 39 points on the season.
This is a great NHL hockey matchup
Dallas Stars vs Anaheim Ducks
- Date: Tuesday, February 4th
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, Hulu
- Live Stream: ESPN+ (watch)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Stars (-230) vs Ducks (+195)
Spread: DAL (-1.5, +115) ANA (+1.5, -135)
O/U: 5.5 (O -120) (U EVEN)