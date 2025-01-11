Watch Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Colorado Avalanche will face the Winnipeg Jets in this NHL matchup at the Canada Life Centre on Saturday, January 11th.
WATCH: Avalanche vs Jets Live | Stream free on Fubo
Colorado is chasing Winnipeg in the standings, making this an extra important game for the Avalanche. They are in fourth place in the Central Division but only five points back from first. Nathan MacKinnon, who leads the NHL in points and assists, will play a large role in the outcome of the game.
The Jets are in the middle of a fantastic run and trail only the Golden Knights in the NHL standings. Kyle Connor has been getting it done with 23 goals and 30 assists this season, and Connor Hellebuyck is locking it down in goal. Hellebuyck has a .926 save percentage this year, good for second in the league.
This is a great NHL hockey matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Avalanche vs Jets Live | Stream free on Fubo
Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets
- Date: Saturday, January 11th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, Altitude Sports
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Avalanche (-110) vs Jets (-110)
Spread: COL (-1.5, +210) WPG (+1.5, -300)
O/U: 5.5 (O -135) (U +115)