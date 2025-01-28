Watch Colorado Avalanche vs New York Islanders: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Colorado Avalanche will face the New York Islanders in this NHL matchup at UBS Arena on Tuesday, January 28th.
Colorado finds itself fourth in the Central Division standings despite having the leading points scorer in the NHL, Nathan MacKinnon. In his twelfth season, MacKinnon has 77 points and is looking to score over 100 points for a third consecutive year. His goals are slightly down, but his assists have skyrocketed, with a league-leading 58 on the season.
New York needs to go on a massive run to end the year if they want to have any chance of making the postseason. Their 49 points rank in the bottom two of the Metropolitan Division even though they have more wins than losses. They have won four straight coming into this matchup.
Colorado Avalanche vs New York Islanders
- Date: Tuesday, January 28th
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, Hulu
- Live Stream: ESPN+ (watch)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Avalanche (-140) vs Islanders (+120)
Spread: NYI (+1.5, -215) COL (-1.5, +170)
O/U: 5.5 (O -125) (U +105)