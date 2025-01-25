Watch Colorado Avalanche vs Boston Bruins: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Colorado Avalanche will face the Boston Bruins in this NHL matchup at the TD Garden on Saturday, January 25th.
Colorado finds itself in the middle of the pack in the Central Division despite having a 28-19-2 record. They are only nine points back from first place and can pass up both the second and third-place teams, Dallas and Minnesota if they string together a couple of wins. Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL in points and assists.
David Pastrnak will try to match MacKinnon's offensive attack in this matchup, and he is the right man for the job. He has 23 goals and 33 assists this year after posting back-to-back 100-point seasons. The Bruins have not been as dominant as last year but are right in the middle of the playoff hunt with 54 points on the season.
This is a great NHL hockey matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Colorado Avalanche vs Boston Bruins
- Date: Saturday, January 25th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, Altitude Sports
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Avalanche (-125) vs Bruins (+105)
Spread: BOS (+1.5, -265) COL (-1.5, +190)
O/U: 5.5 (O -120) (U EVEN)