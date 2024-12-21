Watch Clemson vs Texas College Football Playoff: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Clemson Tigers will face the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the College Football Playoff at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, December 21st.
Clemson picked up a massive win in the ACC championship, punching their ticket to the College Football Playoff. At 10-3, they would not be here without the 34-31 win over SMU. Cade Klubnik has been great this year, and they are going to need a solid performance out of the junior quarterback on Saturday. He threw 33 touchdown passes and only five interceptions this season.
Texas is one of the favorites coming into the tournament, but they have to bounce back from a tough loss to Georgia in the SEC title game. The 22-19 loss came in overtime, and the Longhorns have only lost one other game this season, so they should be ready for the challenge. Quinn Ewers gets the start, but Arch Manning will be ready at any moment if he struggles.
This is a great College Football Playoff matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Clemson Tigers vs Texas Longhorns
- Date: Saturday, December 21st
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Sling (watch live)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Clemson (+340) vs Texas (-450)
Spread: TEX -12
O/U: 50.5