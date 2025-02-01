Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Florida Panthers: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Chicago Blackhawks will face the Florida Panthers in this NHL matchup at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, February 1st.
The Blackhawks are currently near the bottom of the standings putting them in the running for the top pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Former number-one pick Connor Bedard is already proving to be a solid offensive player in the league and has 14 goals and 30 assists in his second professional season. Chicago will hope to pair him with another talented young player this offseason.
Florida is a heavy favorite in this matchup and will look to show that they are still the team to beat in the NHL as they try to win back-to-back championships. Sam Reinhart, who is second in the league in goals, paired with Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov, who both have over 30 assists this year, combined to form one of the best three-headed attacks in the NHL.
This is a great NHL hockey matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Chicago Blackhawks vs Florida Panthers
- Date: Saturday, February 1st
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free) ESPN+ (watch)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Blackhawks (+340) vs Panthers (-450)
Spread: FLA (-2.5, +120) CHI (+2.5, -145)
O/U: 5.5 (O -135) (U +115)