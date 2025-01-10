Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Detroit Red Wings: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Chicago Blackhawks will face the Detroit Red Wings in this NHL matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, January 10th.
WATCH: Blackhawks vs Red Wings Live | Stream free on Fubo
Connor Bedard is one of the most exciting young players in the NHL. After becoming the number one pick in the draft in 2023, he scored 22 goals to go along with 39 assists in his rookie season. Now, in year two, Bedard has scored 37 points through 41 games. Chicago is 14-25-2 this season.
The Red Wings also have a young ascending player of their own in Lucas Raymond. At 22 years old, Raymond is in the top 36 in goals and assists in all of the NHL, and his 42 total points rank tied for 27th in the league. Detroit is 18-18-4 on the year.
This is a great NHL hockey matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Blackhawks vs Red Wings Live | Stream free on Fubo
Chicago Blackhawks vs Detroit Red Wings
- Date: Friday, January 10th
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, Chicago Sports Network, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Blackhawks (+150) vs Red Wings (-175)
Spread: DET (-1.5, +140) CHI (+1.5, -165)
O/U: 5.5 (O -125) (U +105)