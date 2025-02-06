Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Minnesota Wild: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Minnesota Wild in this NHL matchup at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, February 6th.
WATCH: Hurricanes vs Wild Live | Stream on ESPN+
Sixty-eight points securely place the Hurricanes in a position to make the playoffs, but they trail first-place Washington by nine for the division lead. They are on a two-game losing streak, making this a get-right opportunity for Carolina. Seth Jarvis leads the team with 20 goals this season.
Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild in goals with 23 and assists with 29. He was on a ridiculous pace with 52 points in only 37 games played but was just moved to the long-term injured reserve, and his team will now have to figure out how to make up for the loss of his production. Minnesota is 31-19-4, and its 66 points rank third in the Central Division.
This is a great NHL hockey matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Carolina Hurricanes vs Minnesota Wild
- Date: Thursday, February 6th
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Live Stream: ESPN+ (watch)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Hurricanes (-170) vs Wild (+145)
Spread: CAR (-1.5, +160) MIN (+1.5, -190)
O/U: 5.5 (O -110) (U -110)