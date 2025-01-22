Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Dallas Stars: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Dallas Stars in this NHL matchup at the Bell Centre on Tuesday, January 21st.
The Hurricanes are second in the Metropolitan Division but trail Washington by eight points for first place coming into this game. They have a 28-16-3 record and are led by Martin Necas, who has 36 assists and 16 goals on the season. He is tied to thirteenth in the NHL in points and is seven assists away from posting a career-high.
Dallas has the same number of points this year as Carolina but is third in its division behind Winnipeg and Minnesota. They have spread the scoring out this year having seven players with at least tweleve goals. Matt Duchene leads that group with eighteen goals and he also has 27 assists.
Carolina Hurricanes vs Dallas Stars
- Date: Tuesday, January 21st
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, Hulu
- Live Stream: ESPN+ (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Hurricanes (+105) vs Stars (-125)
Spread: CAR (+1.5, -275) DAL (-1.5, +200)
O/U: 5.5 (O -120) (U EVEN)