Watch Calgary Flames vs Chicago Blackhawks: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Calgary Flames will face the Chicago Blackhawks in this NHL matchup at the United Center on Monday, January 13th.
The Flames are 20-14-7 this season and are middle of the pack when it comes to the Pacific Division standings. They are 14 points behind the first-place Golden Knights but only eight points back from second. Jonathan Huberdeau leads the team with 31 points this season.
Connor Bedard leads the Blackhawks into this one, tied for 30th in assists. the second-year star is poised to be a big-time player who could be one of the best in the league in the near future. Still, Chicago remains one of the worst teams in the NHL and is currently in last place in the Central.
Calgary Flames vs Chicago Blackhawks
- Date: Monday, January 13th
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, Chicago Sports Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Flames (-165) vs Blackhawks (+140)
Spread: CGY (-1.5, +160) CHI (+1.5, -190)
O/U: 6.5 (O +110) (U -130)