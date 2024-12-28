Watch BYU vs Colorado Alamo Bowl: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The BYU Cougars will face the Colorado Buffaloes in the Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome on Saturday, December 28th.
WATCH: BYU vs Colorado Live | Stream free on Fubo
BYU is ranked inside the top 25 at the end of the regular season and has won two straight games coming into this bowl matchup. A victory would be the fifth bowl game win under head coach Kalani Sitake and would bring his record in such games to 5-2.
Somewhat surprisingly, Shedeur Sanders and Tavis Hunter will play in this game despite both being projected as top-five picks in the upcoming NFL draft. Sanders will likely go first overall, and the Heisman Trophy winner Hunter will follow quickly behind him. They are two of the most dynamic players in all of college football.
This is a great bowl game matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: BYU vs Colorado Live | Stream free on Fubo
BYU vs Colorado
- Date: Saturday, December 28th
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
BYU (+130) vs Colorado (-150)
Spread: COLO -2.5
O/U: 54.5