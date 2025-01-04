The Big Lead

Watch Buffalo vs Liberty Bahamas Bowl: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds

Catch all the action between Buffalo and Liberty in the Bahamas Bowl live on Saturday.

By Ben Verbrugge

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitter

The Buffalo Bulls will face the Liberty Flames in the Bahamas Bowl at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium on Saturday, January 4th.

WATCH: Buffalo vs Liberty Live | Stream free on Fubo

Buffalo finished third in the Mid-American Conference and has an 8-4 record on the season. They finished off their regular season with four straight wins, with their most recent being a 43-7 win over Kent State. Al-Jay Henderson has scored eight touchdowns on the ground this year for the Bulls.

Quinton Cooley's rushing attack leads the Flames into this bowl matchup. As a senior, Cooley has gained over 1,200 yards on the ground while punching in 13 touchdowns this season. Liberty is coming off a tough two-point loss to Sam Houston, but they have eight wins this year and will look to bounce back.

This is a great bowl game matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.

WATCH: Buffalo vs Liberty Live | Stream free on Fubo

Buffalo Bulls vs Liberty Flames

  • Date: Saturday, January 4th
  • Time: 11 a.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Buffalo (-190) vs Liberty (+160)

Spread: BUFF -4

O/U: 50.5

Home/CFB