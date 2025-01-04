Watch Buffalo vs Liberty Bahamas Bowl: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Buffalo Bulls will face the Liberty Flames in the Bahamas Bowl at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium on Saturday, January 4th.
Buffalo finished third in the Mid-American Conference and has an 8-4 record on the season. They finished off their regular season with four straight wins, with their most recent being a 43-7 win over Kent State. Al-Jay Henderson has scored eight touchdowns on the ground this year for the Bulls.
Quinton Cooley's rushing attack leads the Flames into this bowl matchup. As a senior, Cooley has gained over 1,200 yards on the ground while punching in 13 touchdowns this season. Liberty is coming off a tough two-point loss to Sam Houston, but they have eight wins this year and will look to bounce back.
Buffalo Bulls vs Liberty Flames
- Date: Saturday, January 4th
- Time: 11 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Buffalo (-190) vs Liberty (+160)
Spread: BUFF -4
O/U: 50.5