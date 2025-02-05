Watch Boston Common Golf vs Los Angeles Golf Club: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
Boston Common Golf will match up against the Los Angeles Golf Club on Tuesday, February 4th, in the TGL, a new virtual league that Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy created.
WATCH: Boston Common Golf vs Los Angeles Golf Club Live | Stream free on Fubo
Rory McIlroy leads his Boston Common team into this matchup. They lost their first match of the season, but they did force overtime, giving them one point and placing them fifth in the standings. He is joined on his team by Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley, and Adam Scott.
Los Angeles sits in first in the SoFi Cup standings with a 1-0 record. They beat Tiger Woods and Jupiter Links to claim their two points with a decisive 9-1 victory. The LA Golf Club consists of Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose, and Tommy Fleetwood.
This is a great event for any golf fan, and if you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
WATCH: TMRW Golf League Live | Stream free on Fubo
Boston Common Golf vs Los Angeles Golf Club
- Date: Tuesday, February 4th
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Boston Common Golf (-110) vs Los Angeles Golf Club (-110)
Season Odds:
The Bay +280
Los Angeles +300
Boston Common +400
Atlanta Drive +340
New York +1200
Jupiter Links +800