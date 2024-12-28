Watch Boston College vs Nebraska Pinstripe Bowl: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Boston College Eagles will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, December 28th.
Boston College is 7-5 this season and is coming off back-to-back wins over North Carolina and Pittsburgh. Thomas Castellanos has been solid under center for the Eagles, with 18 touchdown passes and five interceptions.
The Cornhuskers struggled to win the stretch, losing five of their last six games after starting the season 5-1. Dylan Raiola has been more of a social media icon for his Patrick Mahomes impressions, but throwing for 2,595 yards as a freshman certainly gives Nebraska to work with moving forward.
Boston College vs Nebraska
- Date: Saturday, December 28th
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Boston College (+160) vs Nebraska (-190)
Spread: NEB -4
O/U: 46.5