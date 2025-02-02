The Big Lead

Watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers free live stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds

Catch all the action between the Celtics and the 76ers in this NBA matchup live on Sunday.

By Ben Verbrugge

The Boston Celtics will face the Philadelphia 76ers in this NBA matchup at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, February 2nd.

Boston is off to a decent start in their quest to win a second straight NBA title. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are playing with a chip on their shoulder after the Olympics did not go the way they had envisioned despite coming off a championship season. Tatum and Brown are both averaging over 23 points per game this year, and the Celtics are currently the second-ranked team in the East.

Tyrese Maxey appears unstoppable at the moment but faces a tough challenge in this game with a matchup against All-NBA defensive player Jrue Holiday. With Joel Embiid and Paul George missing a lot of time this season, Maxey is sixth in the league in scoring, averaging over 27 points per game.

This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers

  • Date: Sunday, February 2nd
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Celtics (-650) vs 76ers (+425)

Spread: BOS -10.5

O/U: 221.5

