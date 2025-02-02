Watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers free live stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Boston Celtics will face the Philadelphia 76ers in this NBA matchup at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, February 2nd.
Boston is off to a decent start in their quest to win a second straight NBA title. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are playing with a chip on their shoulder after the Olympics did not go the way they had envisioned despite coming off a championship season. Tatum and Brown are both averaging over 23 points per game this year, and the Celtics are currently the second-ranked team in the East.
Tyrese Maxey appears unstoppable at the moment but faces a tough challenge in this game with a matchup against All-NBA defensive player Jrue Holiday. With Joel Embiid and Paul George missing a lot of time this season, Maxey is sixth in the league in scoring, averaging over 27 points per game.
This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers
- Date: Sunday, February 2nd
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Celtics (-650) vs 76ers (+425)
Spread: BOS -10.5
O/U: 221.5