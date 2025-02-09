Watch Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks free live stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Boston Celtics will face the New York Knicks in this NBA matchup at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, February 8th.
WATCH: Celtics vs Knicks Live | Stream free on Fubo
WATCH: Celtics vs Knicks Live | Stream on ESPN+
The Celtics are second in the East behind Cleveland and have as good of a chance as anyone to win another NBA championship this season. They are looking to become the first back-to-back champs since the 2018-2019 Warriors. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are once again playing at a very high level, forming one of the best tandems in the NBA.
New York has assembled one of the best rosters in recent Knicks history with the addition of Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges in the offseason. They are right behind Boston for second in the Eastern Conference, and a win would go a long way in trying to establish home-court advantage over them in the playoffs. Jalen Brunson still leads the team, averaging over 26 points per game.
This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
WATCH: NBA Basketball Live | Stream free on Fubo
WATCH: NBA Basketball Live | Stream on ESPN+
Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks
- Date: Saturday, February 8th
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free) ESPN+ (WATCH)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Celtics (-135) vs Knicks (+115)
Spread: BOS -2.5
O/U: 231.5