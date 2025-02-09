The Big Lead

Watch Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks free live stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds

Catch all the action between the Celtics and the Knicks in this NBA matchup live on Saturday.

By Ben Verbrugge

The Boston Celtics will face the New York Knicks in this NBA matchup at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, February 8th.

The Celtics are second in the East behind Cleveland and have as good of a chance as anyone to win another NBA championship this season. They are looking to become the first back-to-back champs since the 2018-2019 Warriors. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are once again playing at a very high level, forming one of the best tandems in the NBA.

New York has assembled one of the best rosters in recent Knicks history with the addition of Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges in the offseason. They are right behind Boston for second in the Eastern Conference, and a win would go a long way in trying to establish home-court advantage over them in the playoffs. Jalen Brunson still leads the team, averaging over 26 points per game.

This is a great NBA basketball matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Celtics (-135) vs Knicks (+115)

Spread: BOS -2.5

O/U: 231.5

