Watch Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks free live stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks
The Boston Celtics will face the Dallas Mavericks in this NBA matchup at the American Airlines Center on Saturday, January 25th.
The Celtics are 31-14 but have looked shaky recently. They nearly lost to the Clippers, who were sitting four of their starters in overtime, and followed it up with a 117-96 loss against the Lakers. It is no time for the defending champions to panic, but Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown need to get their team back on track.
Dallas is just trying to stay afloat without Luka Doncic. Their superstar player has missed a good chunk of the season, leaving Kyrie Irving to carry a heavy workload. Irving is averaging over 24 points per game, and the Mavericks are 24-21. They hope to get Doncic back soon.
Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks
- Date: Saturday, January 25th
- Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free) ESPN+ (watch)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Celtics (-340) vs Mavericks (+270)
Spread: BOS -8.5
O/U: 222.5