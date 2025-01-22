Watch Boston Bruins vs New Jersey Devils: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Boston Bruins will face the New Jersey Devils in this NHL matchup at the Prudential Center on Wednesday, January 22nd.
The Bruins have fallen in the standings after losing seven of their last ten games. They are starting to pick their play back up but are currently sixth in the Atlantic Division standings. Luckily, they are within one point of the three teams ahead of them, making each game extremely important for Boston.
Jack Hughes leads New Jersey into this matchup, having scored 18 goals while dishing out 37 assists on the season. He has gone two straight games without recording a point after having seven in a four-game stretch. The Devils are third in the Metropolitan with 58 points and a 26-17-6 record.
Boston Bruins vs New Jersey Devils
- Date: Wednesday, January 22nd
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, MSG
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Bruins (+160) vs Devils (-190)
Spread: BOS (+1.5, -160) NJ (-1.5, +135)
O/U: 5.5 (O -120) (U EVEN)