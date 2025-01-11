Watch Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Boston Bruins will face the Florida Panthers in this NHL matchup at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, January 11th.
The Bruins are really struggling as of recent having lost their last six games. They now find themselves eleven points back from first place in the Atlantic Division and could use a bis win to snap the streak. David Pastrnak leads Boston with 42 points on the season.
The Panthers are only four points back for the division lead and can make up some ground on Toronto with a solid showing. They are fresh off a 4-1 win over Utah thanks to 25 saves from Sergi Bobrovsky. Sam Reinhart is tied for fifth in the NHL with 23 goals.
Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers
- Date: Saturday, January 11th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Bruins (+160) vs Panthers (-190)
Spread: FLA (-1.5, +140) BOS (+1.5, -165)
O/U: 5.5 (O -125) (U +105)