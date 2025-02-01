Watch BKFC Mohegan Sun: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, odds
Julian Lane and Cameron Vancamp will headline the Mohegan Sun Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Fight Night on Saturday, February 1st.
Lane has a record of 7-7 and will look to take down Vancamp, who has come on strong with a record of 2-1. They will be fighting for the Welterweight title. Brennan Ward will also make his BKFC debut against James Dennis, who has a 2-1 record in this format. Will Santiago versus Dakota Cochrane is another featured fight on this stacked card.
BKFC: Mohegan Sun
- Date: Saturday, February 1st
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fubo Sports
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
BKFC: Mohegan Sun Odds
Cameron Vancamp +140 vs Julian Lane -189
Brennan Ward -400 vs James Dennis +270
Will Santiago +152 vs Dakota Cochrane -206