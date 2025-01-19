Watch BKFC Fight Night Pechanga: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
Evgeny Kurdanov and Elvin Brito headline Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Fight Night at Pechanga on Saturday, January 18th.
WATCH: BKFC Fight Night Pechanga Live | Stream free on Fubo
Evgeny Kurdanov, out of Russia, brings in a 4-2 record and will face Puerto Rico's Elvin Brito, who has a 6-5 career record in the main event. Robbie Peralta (3-2) and JorDan Christensen (3-5) will be featured in the co-main event, while another good fight on this card will take place between Ryan Petersen and Matthew Socholotiuk.
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Fight Night: Pechanga
- Date: Saturday, January 18th
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: Fubo Sports
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
BKFC Fight Night Pechanga
Evgeny Kurdanov -180 vs Elvin Brito +150
Robbie Peralta -740 vs JorDan Christensen +540
Rodney Thomas -600 vs Art Driscoll +425
Fernando Gonzalez -205 vs Erick Lozano +165