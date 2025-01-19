The Big Lead

Watch BKFC Fight Night Pechanga: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds

Catch all the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship action during Fight Night at Pechanga live on Saturday.

By Ben Verbrugge

Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK
Evgeny Kurdanov and Elvin Brito headline Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Fight Night at Pechanga on Saturday, January 18th.

WATCH: BKFC Fight Night Pechanga Live | Stream free on Fubo

Evgeny Kurdanov, out of Russia, brings in a 4-2 record and will face Puerto Rico's Elvin Brito, who has a 6-5 career record in the main event. Robbie Peralta (3-2) and JorDan Christensen (3-5) will be featured in the co-main event, while another good fight on this card will take place between Ryan Petersen and Matthew Socholotiuk.

This is a great event for any fight fan, and if you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Fight Night: Pechanga

  • Date: Saturday, January 18th
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Fubo Sports
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

BKFC Fight Night Pechanga

Evgeny Kurdanov -180 vs Elvin Brito +150
Robbie Peralta -740 vs JorDan Christensen +540
Rodney Thomas -600 vs Art Driscoll +425
Fernando Gonzalez -205 vs Erick Lozano +165

